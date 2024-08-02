KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Given New $141.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) had its target price upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $128.00 to $141.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the asset manager’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on KKR. StockNews.com cut KKR & Co. Inc. from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $115.00 to $113.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $116.00.

Shares of KKR traded down $9.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $110.48. The company had a trading volume of 3,336,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,925,388. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.72 and a 1-year high of $128.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.69. The stock has a market cap of $98.04 billion, a PE ratio of 25.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The asset manager reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.02). KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 5.03% and a net margin of 17.99%. The firm had revenue of $986.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $989.14 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.70%.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc bought 1,956,182 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.56 per share, with a total value of $50,000,011.92. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 9,688,618 shares in the company, valued at $247,641,076.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc bought 1,956,182 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.56 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000,011.92. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 9,688,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,641,076.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 2,554,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total value of $48,155,039.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,554,644 shares of company stock worth $1,725,355,039 over the last 90 days. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 197.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 318 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 622.9% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 253 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 371.4% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 264 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

