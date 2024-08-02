KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Acquired by Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 49.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 579 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s holdings in KLA were worth $404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of KLA by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,405,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of KLA by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 75 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of KLA by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 507 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of KLA by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 39,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,059,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, FAS Wealth Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of KLA by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 749 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 7,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $760.00, for a total transaction of $5,953,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,399,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other KLA news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 7,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $760.00, for a total value of $5,953,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,399,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian Lorig sold 44 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.40, for a total value of $36,053.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,644,493.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,905 shares of company stock valued at $16,831,966. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

KLAC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on KLA from $760.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $950.00 target price on shares of KLA in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on KLA from $765.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Argus lifted their price target on KLA from $800.00 to $875.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on KLA from $860.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $806.24.

Shares of KLAC traded down $59.97 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $696.17. 2,069,754 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 929,159. The company has a market cap of $93.73 billion, a PE ratio of 36.05, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $810.31 and its 200-day moving average is $721.85. KLA Co. has a 52 week low of $440.15 and a 52 week high of $896.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.15.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The semiconductor company reported $6.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.15 by $0.45. KLA had a return on equity of 103.50% and a net margin of 28.15%. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 29.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

