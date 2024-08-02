Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) Price Target Increased to $83.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Barclays from $76.00 to $83.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 20.29% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on KTB. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Kontoor Brands from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Kontoor Brands from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kontoor Brands has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.60.

Get Kontoor Brands alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on KTB

Kontoor Brands Price Performance

Shares of Kontoor Brands stock traded down $3.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $69.00. 264,306 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 530,458. The company has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.16. Kontoor Brands has a fifty-two week low of $39.90 and a fifty-two week high of $74.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.73.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $607.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.97 million. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 71.45%. Kontoor Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kontoor Brands will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Kontoor Brands

In other Kontoor Brands news, CAO Susan Denise Sumner sold 4,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.36, for a total transaction of $341,032.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,112,824.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Scott H. Baxter sold 29,212 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.52, for a total value of $2,089,242.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 318,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,756,805.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan Denise Sumner sold 4,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.36, for a total value of $341,032.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,379 shares in the company, valued at $1,112,824.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kontoor Brands

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kontoor Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $286,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Kontoor Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,364,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Kontoor Brands by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 26,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726 shares during the period. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Kontoor Brands during the fourth quarter worth $438,000. Institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

Kontoor Brands Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, produces, procures, markets, distributes, and licenses denim, apparel, footwear, and accessories, primarily under the Wrangler and Lee brands. The company operates through two segments: Wrangler and Lee. It licenses and sells apparel under the Rock & Republic brand name.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kontoor Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kontoor Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.