Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 7.36%. The company had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Kraft Heinz updated its FY24 guidance to $3.01-$3.07 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 3.010-3.070 EPS.

Kraft Heinz Stock Performance

Kraft Heinz stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.44. 4,002,599 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,988,976. Kraft Heinz has a fifty-two week low of $30.68 and a fifty-two week high of $38.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.03 billion, a PE ratio of 15.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on KHC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America decreased their target price on Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.58.

Insider Transactions at Kraft Heinz

In related news, insider Lande Rashida La sold 10,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.95, for a total transaction of $364,533.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 158,266 shares in the company, valued at $5,689,662.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

