Landore Resources (LON:LND) Stock Price Up 7.7%

Landore Resources Limited (LON:LND – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 7.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 3.89 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 3.83 ($0.05). Approximately 2,215,247 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 75% from the average daily volume of 1,267,030 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.55 ($0.05).

Landore Resources Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 3.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2.81. The stock has a market cap of £5.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -177.50 and a beta of -0.12.

Insider Activity at Landore Resources

In related news, insider Glenn Featherby acquired 2,500,000 shares of Landore Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share, for a total transaction of £50,000 ($64,316.95). 19.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Landore Resources

Landore Resources Limited, through its subsidiary, Landore Resources Canada Inc, acquires, explores, and develops precious and base metal projects in Eastern Canada. It explores for nickel, copper, iron, cobalt, platinum, palladium, gold, and lithium deposits. The company holds 100% interest in Junior Lake property, which include 6 leases and 1,318 staked mining claims that cover an area of approximately 33,029 hectares located in the province of Ontario, Canada; and Miminiska Lake property comprises 28 patented and 23 staked claims in southern block, and 570 staked claims in the northern block covering an area of approximately 5,494 hectares located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

