Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) PT Lowered to $125.00

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report) had its target price reduced by JMP Securities from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market outperform rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

LNTH has been the subject of a number of other reports. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Lantheus from $106.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Lantheus from $105.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Lantheus from $141.00 to $135.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lantheus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Lantheus from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $119.00.

Shares of LNTH traded down $2.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $96.40. 422,962 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,080,046. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.83. Lantheus has a 52 week low of $50.20 and a 52 week high of $126.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a current ratio of 4.84.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by ($0.07). Lantheus had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 29.80%. The firm had revenue of $394.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Lantheus will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lantheus news, Director Heinz Christoph Maeusli sold 18,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.19, for a total transaction of $1,454,957.87. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,340 shares in the company, valued at $1,848,294.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.89, for a total value of $26,219.49. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 62,898 shares in the company, valued at $4,836,227.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Heinz Christoph Maeusli sold 18,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.19, for a total value of $1,454,957.87. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,848,294.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,799 shares of company stock valued at $3,769,262. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 161.4% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Lantheus by 184.1% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 321 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Lantheus in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Lantheus in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lantheus by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 665 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. 99.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an injectable ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine procedures; Xenon-133, a radiopharmaceutical gas to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite, an injectable imaging agent to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent to assess blood flow to the muscle of the heart; and PYLARIFY, an F 18-labelled PSMA-targeted PET imaging agent used for imaging of PSMA positive-lesions in men with prostate cancer.

