Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) Cut to “Underperform” at Bank of America

Bank of America lowered shares of Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $47.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $83.00.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com upgraded Lattice Semiconductor from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a buy rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $66.55.

LSCC opened at $48.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of 31.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $60.96 and a 200-day moving average of $68.51. Lattice Semiconductor has a 52-week low of $47.58 and a 52-week high of $98.30.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $124.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.17 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 23.39% and a net margin of 30.26%. Lattice Semiconductor’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Elizabeth M. Schwarting sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.20, for a total value of $44,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,920 shares in the company, valued at $132,864. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Lattice Semiconductor news, Director Elizabeth M. Schwarting sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.20, for a total value of $44,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,864. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Mark Jon Nelson sold 1,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.97, for a total value of $88,293.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,062,005.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,566 shares of company stock worth $3,664,529 in the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LSCC. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 11.5% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,471 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 95.1% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 33,162 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 64,608 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,457,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.08% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Lattice Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

