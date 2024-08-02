Lbp Am Sa Cuts Stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Lbp Am Sa trimmed its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 91.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,151 shares during the period. Lbp Am Sa’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EL. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 103.1% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 163.0% in the 1st quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. 55.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EL. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Monday, April 15th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $191.00 price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Raymond James cut Estée Lauder Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $140.00 to $131.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Estée Lauder Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.87.

In other news, insider Peter Jueptner sold 12,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.62, for a total value of $1,670,107.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $728,598.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Peter Jueptner sold 12,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.62, for a total transaction of $1,670,107.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $728,598.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jane Lauder sold 14,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.26, for a total value of $1,815,989.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,958,990.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,255 shares of company stock worth $5,453,232 in the last 90 days. 12.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:EL traded down $2.83 on Friday, hitting $94.29. 1,293,835 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,807,750. The stock has a market cap of $33.81 billion, a PE ratio of 52.91, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $110.11 and a 200-day moving average of $130.47. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.52 and a fifty-two week high of $175.31.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.49. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 4.18%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. Estée Lauder Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

