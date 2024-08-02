Lbp Am Sa Sells 197 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Lbp Am Sa lowered its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 197 shares during the period. Lbp Am Sa’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $1,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 41,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,010,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth approximately $554,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,112,000 after buying an additional 4,315 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth approximately $251,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 226.3% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 62 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Bruce L. Claflin sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.80, for a total transaction of $108,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 161 shares in the company, valued at $87,068.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IDXX traded down $9.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $468.19. The stock had a trading volume of 377,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 479,655. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $489.98 and a 200-day moving average of $515.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $38.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.32. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $372.50 and a 12-month high of $583.39.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.13. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.26% and a return on equity of 63.66%. The firm had revenue of $964.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $965.43 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IDXX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $655.00 to $570.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $620.00 to $596.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Thursday, July 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $580.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $520.00 to $510.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $585.89.

Read Our Latest Research Report on IDXX

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

(Free Report)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.