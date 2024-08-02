Lbp Am Sa Sells 996,056 Shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Lbp Am Sa reduced its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) by 99.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 996,056 shares during the quarter. Lbp Am Sa’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYV. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 90.3% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 44.1% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Tobam bought a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 238.1% during the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 852 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

LYV traded down $2.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $90.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,346,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,212,000. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.48 and a 52 week high of $107.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83. The company has a market capitalization of $21.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.55, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $93.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.95.

Live Nation Entertainment ( NYSE:LYV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.02 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a net margin of 2.20% and a return on equity of 81.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LYV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Friday, May 24th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $132.00 price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.17.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

