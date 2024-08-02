LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Lake Street Capital

Stock analysts at Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Free Report) in a report released on Friday, StockNewsAPI reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Lake Street Capital’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 20.73% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on LMAT. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Barrington Research raised their target price on LeMaitre Vascular from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. JMP Securities raised their target price on LeMaitre Vascular from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $59.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.86.

NASDAQ:LMAT traded up $0.72 on Friday, hitting $86.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,160. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.89. LeMaitre Vascular has a one year low of $44.27 and a one year high of $91.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $82.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.48.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $55.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.98 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 16.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that LeMaitre Vascular will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 27,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total value of $2,331,878.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,958,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $168,944,956.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director David B. Roberts sold 5,025 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.62, for a total transaction of $379,990.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,067,300.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 27,030 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total value of $2,331,878.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,958,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,944,956.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 127,437 shares of company stock valued at $10,076,242. 10.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LMAT. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in LeMaitre Vascular during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,837,000. F M Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,443,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 594,672 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $33,754,000 after buying an additional 86,293 shares during the period. Summit Creek Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 228,501 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $12,970,000 after buying an additional 62,737 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 554.7% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 55,730 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,697,000 after buying an additional 47,218 shares during the period. 84.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices and implants used in the field of vascular surgery worldwide. It offers human cadaver tissue cryopreservation services; angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries; thrombectomy catheters for removing thrombi in the venous system; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; and perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature.

