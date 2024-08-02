LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $55.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.98 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 16.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 EPS.

LeMaitre Vascular Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock traded down $1.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $85.01. 348,354 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 128,845. LeMaitre Vascular has a fifty-two week low of $44.27 and a fifty-two week high of $91.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 56.42, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $82.59 and a 200 day moving average of $71.48.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LMAT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research note on Friday, May 31st. StockNews.com downgraded LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Roth Capital upgraded LeMaitre Vascular to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price target on LeMaitre Vascular from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.86.

Insider Activity at LeMaitre Vascular

In related news, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total value of $602,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,079,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $156,558,338.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 68,906 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.70, for a total value of $5,216,184.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,133,428 shares in the company, valued at $161,500,499.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total value of $602,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,079,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $156,558,338.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 127,437 shares of company stock valued at $10,076,242. 10.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LeMaitre Vascular Company Profile

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices and implants used in the field of vascular surgery worldwide. It offers human cadaver tissue cryopreservation services; angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries; thrombectomy catheters for removing thrombi in the venous system; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; and perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature.

