Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) Shares Gap Down to $22.63

Shares of Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $22.63, but opened at $20.20. Lemonade shares last traded at $18.29, with a volume of 1,021,537 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LMND shares. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Lemonade in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Lemonade from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Lemonade from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.86.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.93 and a 200 day moving average of $17.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.38 and a beta of 1.78.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.04. Lemonade had a negative net margin of 44.24% and a negative return on equity of 29.60%. The company had revenue of $122.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.97) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Lemonade, Inc. will post -2.95 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Timothy E. Bixby bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.51 per share, with a total value of $232,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Timothy E. Bixby sold 2,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total transaction of $33,294.31. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 273,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,385,840.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Timothy E. Bixby purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.51 per share, for a total transaction of $232,650.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Lemonade by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 103,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Lemonade by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Lemonade by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,196 shares in the last quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lemonade by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Lemonade by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 17,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products through various channels in the United States, Europe, and the United Kingdom. Its insurance products include stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property.

