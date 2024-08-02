Leonardo DRS (NASDAQ:DRS) PT Raised to $32.00

Leonardo DRS (NASDAQ:DRS – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Truist Financial from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s target price suggests a potential upside of 15.40% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Leonardo DRS from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Leonardo DRS in a report on Friday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Leonardo DRS in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Leonardo DRS currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.50.

Shares of NASDAQ DRS opened at $27.73 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.92. Leonardo DRS has a 52 week low of $15.75 and a 52 week high of $29.85. The stock has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.61, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Leonardo DRS (NASDAQ:DRS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.04. Leonardo DRS had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 6.12%. The business had revenue of $753.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $680.38 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Leonardo DRS will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Leonardo DRS by 50.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,389,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,083,000 after buying an additional 2,490,447 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Leonardo DRS by 506.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 68,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 56,863 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Leonardo DRS by 50.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 155,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,431,000 after purchasing an additional 52,100 shares during the period. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Leonardo DRS in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $725,000. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Leonardo DRS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,795,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.76% of the company’s stock.

Leonardo DRS, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides defense electronic products and systems, and military support services. It operates through Advanced Sensing and Computing (ASC) segment, and Integrated Mission Systems (IMS) segments. The ASC segment designs, develops, and manufacture sensing and network computing technology that enables real-time situational awareness required for enhanced operational decision making and execution; and offers sensing capabilities span applications, such as missions requiring advanced detection, precision targeting and surveillance sensing, long range electro-optic/infrared, signals intelligence, and other intelligence systems including electronic warfare, ground vehicle sensing, active electronically scanned array tactical radars, dismounted soldier, and space sensing.

