Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) Updates Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.950-2.150 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 2.290. The company issued revenue guidance of $540.0 million-$570.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $561.3 million. Littelfuse also updated its Q3 guidance to $1.95-2.15 EPS.

Littelfuse Stock Performance

Littelfuse stock traded down $11.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $247.10. The company had a trading volume of 87,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,120. The company has a 50 day moving average of $258.15 and a 200-day moving average of $246.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Littelfuse has a 52 week low of $212.80 and a 52 week high of $275.58. The firm has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.14, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.29.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.22. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 8.71%. The business had revenue of $558.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.12 EPS. Littelfuse’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Littelfuse will post 8.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Littelfuse Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. This is a boost from Littelfuse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Littelfuse’s payout ratio is currently 29.78%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded Littelfuse from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Littelfuse from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Littelfuse from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Littelfuse in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a hold rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Benchmark restated a hold rating on shares of Littelfuse in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $272.50.

Insider Activity

In other Littelfuse news, CFO Meenal Sethna sold 6,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.49, for a total transaction of $1,568,179.86. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,753,583.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Meenal Sethna sold 6,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.49, for a total value of $1,568,179.86. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,432 shares in the company, valued at $5,753,583.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Heinzmann sold 3,786 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.92, for a total transaction of $1,037,061.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,340,423.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,724 shares of company stock valued at $3,582,565. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Littelfuse

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic components, modules, and subassemblies in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company operates through Electronic, Transportation, and Industrial segments. The Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, electromechanical switches and interconnect solutions, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

Featured Stories

