loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) Trading Up 8.2%

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI – Get Free Report) shot up 8.2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.14 and last traded at $2.11. 715,595 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 62% from the average session volume of 440,874 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.95.

LDI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of loanDepot from $2.25 to $1.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of loanDepot in a report on Friday, June 21st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $702.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 3.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.27.

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $222.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.65 million. loanDepot had a negative return on equity of 19.52% and a negative net margin of 10.26%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that loanDepot, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Anthony Li Hsieh sold 198,866 shares of loanDepot stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total transaction of $437,505.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,590,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,899,960.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other loanDepot news, CEO Frank Martell acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.09 per share, for a total transaction of $52,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 386,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $808,508.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Anthony Li Hsieh sold 198,866 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total transaction of $437,505.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,590,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,899,960.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 677,520 shares of company stock worth $1,358,805. Corporate insiders own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CastleKnight Management LP acquired a new stake in loanDepot during the 4th quarter valued at $1,644,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in loanDepot by 58.8% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 1,071,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,773,000 after buying an additional 397,095 shares in the last quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC bought a new position in shares of loanDepot in the fourth quarter worth $792,000. DC Investments Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of loanDepot in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $559,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in loanDepot by 66.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 113,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 45,173 shares during the last quarter. 39.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

loanDepot, Inc engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. It also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

