Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. lowered its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 27.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,264 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 476 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Pacific Financial acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the first quarter worth $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Wiser Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. Wiser Advisor Group LLC now owns 63 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LMT shares. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $565.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $380.00 to $377.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $465.00 to $635.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $508.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $483.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $526.77.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $548.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,484,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,092,391. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $475.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $456.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.24. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $393.77 and a one year high of $561.12. The stock has a market cap of $130.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.46.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.45 by $0.66. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 95.03%. The company had revenue of $18.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $3.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Timothy S. Cahill sold 3,975 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.36, for a total value of $2,048,556.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,574,850.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

