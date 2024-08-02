Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH) Price Target Raised to $50.00 at Citigroup

Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Citigroup from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 55.76% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Longboard Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals from $57.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

Shares of NASDAQ LBPH traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.10. The stock had a trading volume of 456,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 926,636. Longboard Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $3.60 and a twelve month high of $40.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.50 and a beta of 1.24.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.06. Equities analysts forecast that Longboard Pharmaceuticals will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $2,899,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 46.8% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 212,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 67,607 shares in the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $766,000. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC grew its holdings in Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 429,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,592,000 after buying an additional 73,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Longboard Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. 63.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and transformative medicines for neurological diseases. The company develops bexicaserin (LP352), which has completed Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for the treatment of seizures associated with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies.

