Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) Shares Down 10.8%

Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Free Report) fell 10.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $2.92 and last traded at $2.96. 28,427,822 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 98% from the average session volume of 14,383,668 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.32.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Lumen Technologies in a report on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $1.00 target price on the stock.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.89, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.13.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). Lumen Technologies had a positive return on equity of 4.06% and a negative net margin of 76.21%. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 68.5% in the second quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 22,786 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 9,263 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 94.6% in the first quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 22,142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 10,764 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.19% of the company’s stock.

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets. It offers dark fiber, edge cloud services, internet protocol, managed security, software-defined wide area networks, secure access service edge, unified communications and collaboration, and optical wavelengths services; ethernet and VPN data networks services; and legacy services to manage cash flow, including time division multiplexing voice, private line, and other legacy services, as well as sells communication equipment, and IT solutions.

