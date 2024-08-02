Lumi Credits (LUMI) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $46.46

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 2nd. Lumi Credits has a total market capitalization of $1,626.88 billion and $46.46 worth of Lumi Credits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Lumi Credits has traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar. One Lumi Credits token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0127 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Lumi Credits alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0873 or 0.00000133 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $179.55 or 0.00277692 BTC.

Lumi Credits Profile

Lumi Credits launched on October 1st, 2020. Lumi Credits’ total supply is 128,000,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Lumi Credits is luminous.games. Lumi Credits’ official Twitter account is @lumitoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lumi is a token based on the Tron blockchain. It was created as a popular and utility token for the LUMI Credits gambling ecosystem.

[Telegram](https://t.me/luminousfinance)[Medium](https://medium.com/lumi-token)”

Buying and Selling Lumi Credits

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lumi Credits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lumi Credits should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lumi Credits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lumi Credits Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lumi Credits and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.