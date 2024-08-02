Marcus’ (MCS) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Barrington Research

Marcus (NYSE:MCS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Barrington Research in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $20.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 51.86% from the company’s current price.

MCS has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Marcus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Marcus in a research note on Monday. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Marcus from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th.

Marcus stock traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.17. The stock had a trading volume of 580,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 620,239. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $423.42 million, a P/E ratio of 54.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 1.51. Marcus has a 12-month low of $9.56 and a 12-month high of $16.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.68.

Marcus (NYSE:MCS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $176.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.74 million. Marcus had a return on equity of 2.66% and a net margin of 1.73%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Marcus will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCS. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Marcus by 193.2% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in Marcus during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Marcus in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Marcus by 3,319.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marcus in the first quarter worth $169,000. 81.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. It operates a family entertainment center and multiscreen motion picture theatres under the Big Screen Bistro, Big Screen Bistro Express, BistroPlex, and Movie Tavern by Marcus brand names.

