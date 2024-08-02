Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Gap Down to $238.77

Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $238.77, but opened at $230.23. Marriott International shares last traded at $226.14, with a volume of 165,051 shares changing hands.

MAR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Susquehanna initiated coverage on Marriott International in a research report on Friday, June 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $255.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Marriott International from $252.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Macquarie reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $245.00 target price on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Friday. Mizuho raised their price target on Marriott International from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Marriott International from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marriott International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $241.42.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $238.43 and a 200 day moving average of $241.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.60.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.01. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 306.69% and a net margin of 12.01%. The firm had revenue of $6.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Marriott International’s payout ratio is presently 26.01%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its stake in Marriott International by 845.5% in the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank raised its position in shares of Marriott International by 131.1% during the second quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

