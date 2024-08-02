Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) Price Target Increased to $39.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Citigroup from $33.00 to $39.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on MTCH. StockNews.com downgraded Match Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Match Group from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Match Group from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Match Group in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Match Group from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $43.22.

MTCH traded down $1.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $36.49. The stock had a trading volume of 1,464,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,748,450. Match Group has a one year low of $27.66 and a one year high of $47.81. The company has a market capitalization of $9.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.45.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.48. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 457.93% and a net margin of 18.72%. The company had revenue of $864.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $856.51 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. Match Group’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Match Group will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Match Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Match Group in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Match Group in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Match Group in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Match Group in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. Its portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Hinge, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Pairs, Plenty Of Fish, Azar, BLK, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands, each built to increase users' likelihood of connecting with others. Its services are available in over 40 languages to users worldwide.

