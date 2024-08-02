Matthew Gregory Acquires 9,740 Shares of Melrose Industries PLC (LON:MRO) Stock

Melrose Industries PLC (LON:MRO – Get Free Report) insider Matthew Gregory acquired 9,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 510 ($6.56) per share, for a total transaction of £49,674 ($63,897.61).

Melrose Industries Stock Performance

Shares of MRO traded down GBX 33.79 ($0.43) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 481.21 ($6.19). The stock had a trading volume of 68,276,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,714,266. Melrose Industries PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 445.40 ($5.73) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 681.20 ($8.76). The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.05. The company has a market cap of £6.26 billion, a PE ratio of -30,060.00, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 584.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 607.61.

Melrose Industries Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a yield of 0.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Melrose Industries to an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 650 ($8.36) price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 8th.

About Melrose Industries

Melrose Industries PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides aerospace components and systems to civil and defence markets in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Engines and Structures. The Engines segment offers structural engineered components; parts repair; and commercial and aftermarket contracts to engines original equipment manufacturers.

