McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Price Target Lowered to $342.00 at Loop Capital

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Loop Capital from $357.00 to $342.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Loop Capital currently has a buy rating on the fast-food giant’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on MCD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on McDonald’s from $290.00 to $270.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $315.00 to $310.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. They issued a neutral rating and a $288.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and set a $295.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on McDonald’s from $305.00 to $300.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $302.64.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Shares of McDonald’s stock opened at $268.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $255.54 and a 200-day moving average of $273.02. McDonald’s has a 52-week low of $243.53 and a 52-week high of $302.39.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The fast-food giant reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.62 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.25% and a negative return on equity of 178.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that McDonald’s will post 11.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.71%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.26, for a total value of $371,893.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387,285.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $285,740.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,557,060. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.26, for a total value of $371,893.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,285.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,594 shares of company stock worth $1,454,507 over the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of McDonald’s

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 155,740 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $46,179,000 after buying an additional 2,546 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,286,000. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Main Street Research LLC grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 20,975 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $6,219,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,091,052 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $321,449,000 after purchasing an additional 89,671 shares during the last quarter. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

Further Reading

