MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $178.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.40 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 110.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.32) EPS. MediaAlpha updated its Q3 2024 guidance to EPS.

Shares of MAX traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.05. 197,689 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 559,384. MediaAlpha has a twelve month low of $7.62 and a twelve month high of $25.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.29 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.99.

In other news, major shareholder Mountains Insurance Grou White sold 5,000,200 shares of MediaAlpha stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $95,003,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,856,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,275,666. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Insignia Capital Partners Gp, sold 2,589,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $49,206,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Mountains Insurance Grou White sold 5,000,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $95,003,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,856,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,275,666. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MAX. TD Cowen cut shares of MediaAlpha from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on MediaAlpha from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price (up from $25.00) on shares of MediaAlpha in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of MediaAlpha from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of MediaAlpha from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.57.

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. It optimizes customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

