Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Given New $560.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by KeyCorp from $540.00 to $560.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the social networking company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on META. Loop Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a $550.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $625.00 to $647.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $610.00 to $575.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Benchmark reissued a hold rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $562.00 to $643.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $571.84.

NASDAQ META traded down $9.60 during trading on Thursday, hitting $488.14. 22,835,896 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,412,861. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.79, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.21. Meta Platforms has a 12-month low of $274.38 and a 12-month high of $542.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $493.89 and a 200-day moving average of $477.52.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The social networking company reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $39.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.26 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 34.34% and a return on equity of 34.63%. The company’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms will post 20.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.49%.

In other Meta Platforms news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 2,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.92, for a total transaction of $1,007,350.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 318,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $159,759,417.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, COO Javier Olivan sold 412 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.00, for a total value of $190,756.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 5,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,573,817. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 2,011 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.92, for a total value of $1,007,350.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,759,417.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 310,685 shares of company stock valued at $154,398,206. 13.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of META. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,960 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,509,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Effects LLC increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 11,555 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,826,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,113 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,091,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Certus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 22,919 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $11,556,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

