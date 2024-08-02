MetLife (NYSE:MET) Price Target Lowered to $96.00 at Bank of America

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Bank of America from $99.00 to $96.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Argus increased their price target on shares of MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on MetLife from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Citigroup increased their price objective on MetLife from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on MetLife from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MetLife has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $82.14.

Get MetLife alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on MetLife

MetLife Stock Down 7.1 %

MET traded down $5.37 during trading on Thursday, reaching $70.41. 2,870,944 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,327,411. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. MetLife has a fifty-two week low of $57.91 and a fifty-two week high of $79.34. The stock has a market cap of $50.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.11.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $17.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.57 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 21.26% and a net margin of 4.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.94 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MetLife will post 8.59 EPS for the current year.

MetLife Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th will be issued a $0.545 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.91%.

MetLife announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, May 1st that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Founders Financial Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 13,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $963,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in MetLife during the second quarter worth about $229,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in MetLife during the second quarter valued at approximately $302,000. TIAA Trust National Association grew its stake in shares of MetLife by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 8,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of MetLife in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,158,000. 89.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MetLife Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.