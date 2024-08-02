MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCBS) President Sells $15,904.00 in Stock

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCBS – Get Free Report) President Farid Tan sold 497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $15,904.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 954,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,540,512. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Farid Tan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 29th, Farid Tan sold 502 shares of MetroCity Bankshares stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $16,064.00.

NASDAQ MCBS opened at $29.66 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.92. The stock has a market cap of $747.73 million, a P/E ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 0.60. MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.81 and a 12-month high of $32.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

MetroCity Bankshares ( NASDAQ:MCBS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $59.67 million during the quarter. MetroCity Bankshares had a net margin of 24.20% and a return on equity of 14.02%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. MetroCity Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.61%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MCBS. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of MetroCity Bankshares by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of MetroCity Bankshares by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 13,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of MetroCity Bankshares during the first quarter worth $361,000. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MetroCity Bankshares during the first quarter worth $998,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of MetroCity Bankshares by 8.1% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 44,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,325 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.33% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $32.00 price target (up previously from $28.00) on shares of MetroCity Bankshares in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd.

MetroCity Bankshares Company Profile

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Metro City Bank that engages in the provision of banking products and services in the United States. It offers customary banking services, such as consumer and commercial checking accounts, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

