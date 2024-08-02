Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) Shares Gap Down to $11.05

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $11.05, but opened at $9.92. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group shares last traded at $10.00, with a volume of 223,755 shares traded.
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Price Performance
The firm has a market cap of $115.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.19.
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $22.78 billion during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 7.91%. As a group, analysts forecast that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MUFG Bank, Ltd. that provides various financial services in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Digital Service Business Group; Retail & Commercial Banking Business Group; Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Asset Management & Investor Services Business Group; Global Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Global Commercial Banking Business Group; and Global Markets Business Group segments.
