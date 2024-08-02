Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) Shares Gap Down to $11.05

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $11.05, but opened at $9.92. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group shares last traded at $10.00, with a volume of 223,755 shares traded.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $115.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.19.

Get Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group alerts:

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $22.78 billion during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 7.91%. As a group, analysts forecast that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 133.0% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,082 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 5,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. 13.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MUFG Bank, Ltd. that provides various financial services in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Digital Service Business Group; Retail & Commercial Banking Business Group; Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Asset Management & Investor Services Business Group; Global Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Global Commercial Banking Business Group; and Global Markets Business Group segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.