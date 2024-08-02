Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) PT Lowered to $178.00

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $204.00 to $178.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 104.32% from the company’s current price.

MRNA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $157.00 target price (down previously from $214.00) on shares of Moderna in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Moderna from $91.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Moderna from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Moderna from $163.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Moderna in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Moderna has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.65.

MRNA stock traded down $7.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $87.12. 5,573,568 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,095,292. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $131.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.16. Moderna has a 12-month low of $62.55 and a 12-month high of $170.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.60 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($3.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.47) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $241.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.41 million. Moderna had a negative net margin of 115.82% and a negative return on equity of 20.10%. The business’s revenue was down 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($3.62) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Moderna will post -7.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.68, for a total value of $1,825,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,011,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $244,811,764.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO James M. Mock sold 689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.24, for a total transaction of $81,467.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $859,486.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.68, for a total transaction of $1,825,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,011,931 shares in the company, valued at $244,811,764.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 381,239 shares of company stock valued at $53,764,537. Company insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Moderna by 15.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,036,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,159,769,000 after buying an additional 5,129,800 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,225,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614,460 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Moderna by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,648,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,743,000 after acquiring an additional 18,728 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Moderna in the 4th quarter worth $347,565,000. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Moderna by 6.7% during the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,916,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,230,000 after purchasing an additional 120,621 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

