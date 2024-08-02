Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.18 EPS

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The auto parts company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.18, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $661.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.55 million. Modine Manufacturing had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 25.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. Modine Manufacturing updated its FY 2025 guidance to 3.650-3.950 EPS.

Modine Manufacturing Price Performance

Shares of Modine Manufacturing stock traded down $14.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $97.61. 907,224 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 945,783. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $101.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.95. Modine Manufacturing has a twelve month low of $38.50 and a twelve month high of $123.92. The company has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 33.85, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.27.

Get Modine Manufacturing alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on MOD shares. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Modine Manufacturing from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. William Blair started coverage on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Modine Manufacturing from $114.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Modine Manufacturing from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Modine Manufacturing currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.33.

About Modine Manufacturing

(Get Free Report)

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications. It operates through Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies segments. The company offers gas-fired, hydronic, electric, and oil-fired unit heaters; indoor and outdoor duct furnaces; infrared units; perimeter heating products, such as commercial fin-tube radiation, cabinet unit heaters, and convectors; roof-mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; unit ventilators; single packaged vertical units; precision air conditioning units for data center applications; air handler units; fan walls; chillers; ceiling cassettes; hybrid fan coils; and condensers and condensing units.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Modine Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Modine Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.