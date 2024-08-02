Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) Price Target Raised to $135.00 at Oppenheimer

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Oppenheimer from $114.00 to $135.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair began coverage on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a research note on Monday. They set an outperform rating for the company. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Modine Manufacturing from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Modine Manufacturing from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $138.33.

Shares of NYSE:MOD traded down $13.40 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $98.46. The stock had a trading volume of 809,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 945,123. The company has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 33.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $101.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Modine Manufacturing has a 1 year low of $38.50 and a 1 year high of $123.92.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The auto parts company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $661.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.55 million. Modine Manufacturing had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 25.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Modine Manufacturing will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,165 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 23,633 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,250,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 21,194 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,123,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC lifted its position in Modine Manufacturing by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 4,558 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Modine Manufacturing by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 95.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications. It operates through Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies segments. The company offers gas-fired, hydronic, electric, and oil-fired unit heaters; indoor and outdoor duct furnaces; infrared units; perimeter heating products, such as commercial fin-tube radiation, cabinet unit heaters, and convectors; roof-mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; unit ventilators; single packaged vertical units; precision air conditioning units for data center applications; air handler units; fan walls; chillers; ceiling cassettes; hybrid fan coils; and condensers and condensing units.

