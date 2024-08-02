Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) Price Target Raised to $184.00 at Truist Financial

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Truist Financial from $135.00 to $184.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Raymond James upgraded Mohawk Industries from a market perform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $132.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mohawk Industries presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $153.42.

Get Mohawk Industries alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on MHK

Mohawk Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MHK opened at $156.48 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $120.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.93, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.38. Mohawk Industries has a one year low of $76.02 and a one year high of $164.05.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.25. Mohawk Industries had a negative net margin of 3.30% and a positive return on equity of 8.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Mohawk Industries will post 9.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Mohawk Industries news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.74, for a total transaction of $201,132.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 122,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,673,512.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Rodney David Patton sold 755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.78, for a total value of $122,898.90. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,002,031.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.74, for a total transaction of $201,132.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 122,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,673,512.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Mohawk Industries

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries in the 4th quarter worth $68,050,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,459,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,543,000 after purchasing an additional 317,278 shares during the period. ARGA Investment Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 50.8% in the 4th quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 500,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,766,000 after purchasing an additional 168,401 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 816,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,470,000 after purchasing an additional 149,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Townsend & Associates Inc grew its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 104.7% during the 4th quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 256,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,004,000 after purchasing an additional 131,076 shares during the period. 78.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America, and Flooring Rest of the World.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.