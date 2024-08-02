Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.21 EPS

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The auto parts company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.21, Briefing.com reports. Monro had a return on equity of 5.86% and a net margin of 2.78%. The firm had revenue of $293.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Monro Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ MNRO traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.57. 119,883 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 540,757. Monro has a 12 month low of $21.00 and a 12 month high of $36.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $854.81 million, a PE ratio of 24.59, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.12.

Monro Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th. Monro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.92%.

Monro Company Profile

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers replacement tires and tire related services, automotive undercar repair services, and routine maintenance services primarily to passenger cars, light trucks, and vans. The company also provides other products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.

