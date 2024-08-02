Morgan Stanley Cuts CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Price Target to $360.00

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $396.00 to $360.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CRWD. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on CrowdStrike from $435.00 to $350.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $405.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Redburn Atlantic cut shares of CrowdStrike from a neutral rating to a sell rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $380.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on CrowdStrike from $371.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $351.76.

Shares of CRWD stock opened at $224.22 on Monday. CrowdStrike has a 12 month low of $140.52 and a 12 month high of $398.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 423.06, a PEG ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $345.42 and its 200 day moving average is $324.78.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $921.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $904.82 million. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 4.01%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.32, for a total value of $1,485,280.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 183,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,985,350.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.01, for a total transaction of $3,900,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,297 shares in the company, valued at $7,136,012.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.32, for a total transaction of $1,485,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 183,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,985,350.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 147,643 shares of company stock valued at $54,992,604 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 1,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Saxony Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at $1,756,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 5,210.7% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 124,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,810,000 after buying an additional 122,244 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter worth about $2,685,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

