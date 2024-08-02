Morgan Stanley Lowers Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Price Target to $25.00

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $36.00 to $25.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the chip maker’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential downside of 13.94% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Intel from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $45.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $47.50 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.91.

Get Intel alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on INTC

Intel Stock Down 5.5 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intel

Shares of Intel stock opened at $29.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $123.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.26, a PEG ratio of 18.39 and a beta of 1.05. Intel has a one year low of $28.89 and a one year high of $51.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.54 and its 200 day moving average is $37.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Slow Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 54,708 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,749,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. Altus Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 25,315 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 5,759 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 98,320 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,764,000 after acquiring an additional 2,915 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 65.2% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 69,096 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,052,000 after purchasing an additional 27,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Callan Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 17,585 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $884,000 after buying an additional 1,474 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.