Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Acquires 1,760 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,022 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares during the quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of 3M by 419.1% in the 1st quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 244 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new stake in 3M during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in 3M by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 387 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MMM stock traded up $0.80 on Wednesday, reaching $127.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,879,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,470,779. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.14. 3M has a 1 year low of $71.12 and a 1 year high of $128.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. The company has a market capitalization of $70.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.95.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.25. 3M had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 112.92%. The firm had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.17 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that 3M will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -22.01%.

Several brokerages recently commented on MMM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of 3M from $100.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Wolfe Research raised shares of 3M from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of 3M from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.57.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company's Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

