Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 186 shares during the quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NET. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Cloudflare during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Cloudflare by 595.0% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cloudflare during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Pingora Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 82.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cloudflare Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of Cloudflare stock traded up $1.46 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.49. 2,306,628 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,535,845. The firm has a market cap of $26.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -146.21 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.88 and a 52-week high of $116.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.30.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cloudflare

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $378.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.93 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 13.10%. On average, equities analysts predict that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cloudflare news, COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 25,640 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.28, for a total value of $2,186,579.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 211,394 shares in the company, valued at $18,027,680.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.97, for a total transaction of $1,109,550.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 338,469 shares in the company, valued at $25,036,551.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 25,640 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.28, for a total value of $2,186,579.20. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 211,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,027,680.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 703,210 shares of company stock worth $54,456,921 over the last quarter. Insiders own 12.83% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NET has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Citigroup lowered their target price on Cloudflare from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Bank of America increased their target price on Cloudflare from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Cloudflare in a research report on Monday, July 8th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “sell” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.92.

About Cloudflare

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

