Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,298 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 812 shares during the quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $1,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV purchased a new stake in Moderna in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Moderna by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Arlington Trust Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of Moderna by 4,833.3% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Moderna in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Moderna by 953.3% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Moderna

In related news, insider Shannon Thyme Klinger sold 1,296 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.47, for a total transaction of $210,561.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,623 shares in the company, valued at $1,725,918.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Shannon Thyme Klinger sold 1,296 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.47, for a total transaction of $210,561.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,623 shares in the company, valued at $1,725,918.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO James M. Mock sold 648 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.47, for a total value of $105,280.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,726 shares in the company, valued at $930,303.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 381,239 shares of company stock worth $53,764,537. Corporate insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MRNA shares. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $214.00 target price on shares of Moderna in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Moderna in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Moderna from $91.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Moderna from $163.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.88.

Moderna Stock Performance

Shares of MRNA traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $119.22. The stock had a trading volume of 3,114,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,987,515. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 3.91. Moderna, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.55 and a 12 month high of $170.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.69 billion, a PE ratio of -7.61 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $132.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.30.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($3.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.59) by $0.52. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 20.10% and a negative net margin of 115.82%. The company had revenue of $167.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. Moderna’s revenue was down 91.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post -7.46 EPS for the current year.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

