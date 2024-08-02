Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Invests $582,000 in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 13,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $582,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $957,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 3.7% in the first quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC now owns 10,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 5.0% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 7,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 56.6% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 59,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,386,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Jefferies Financial Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at Jefferies Financial Group

In other news, President Brian P. Friedman sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total transaction of $2,546,500.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 2,591,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,979,505. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Jefferies Financial Group from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Jefferies Financial Group from $44.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st.

Read Our Latest Report on Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSE JEF traded up $0.78 on Wednesday, hitting $58.47. 1,560,913 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,132,053. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.59 and a 200 day moving average of $45.25. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.38 and a twelve month high of $59.08. The company has a market capitalization of $12.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.30 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 7.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 59.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jefferies Financial Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. This is a boost from Jefferies Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.30%.

Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc operates as an investment banking and capital markets firm in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, debt financing, restructurings or recapitalizations, and private capital advisory transactions; underwriting and placement services related to corporate debt, municipal bonds, mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, equity and equity-linked securities, and loan syndication services; and corporate lending services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Jefferies Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jefferies Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.