Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 12.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,950 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 553 shares during the quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in ResMed by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,842 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in ResMed by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,519 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,702,000 after purchasing an additional 2,239 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ResMed in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ResMed in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Finally, Chatham Capital Group Inc. purchased a new stake in ResMed in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. 54.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ResMed alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RMD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup cut shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Oppenheimer cut shares of ResMed from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of ResMed from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $236.00 price target on shares of ResMed in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of ResMed from $227.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $203.20.

ResMed Stock Performance

RMD stock traded up $5.21 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $213.25. 932,365 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,050,184. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. ResMed Inc. has a 52 week low of $132.24 and a 52 week high of $229.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $203.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $195.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.66.

Insider Buying and Selling at ResMed

In other ResMed news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 14,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.97, for a total transaction of $2,833,378.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 440,799 shares in the company, valued at $85,060,983.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 14,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.97, for a total transaction of $2,833,378.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 440,799 shares in the company, valued at $85,060,983.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.81, for a total transaction of $209,810.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 91,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,104,459.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,409 shares of company stock worth $9,602,796 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Company Profile

(Free Report)

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. It operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.