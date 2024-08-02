Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Takes $376,000 Position in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,064 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Cirrus Logic by 93.7% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 368 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Cirrus Logic by 103.0% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 402 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Cirrus Logic by 72.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 510 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cirrus Logic in the 4th quarter worth $83,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Cirrus Logic in the 4th quarter worth $173,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Cirrus Logic Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of CRUS traded up $1.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $130.48. 534,953 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 455,159. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $126.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.82. The company has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.47 and a beta of 0.94. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.02 and a 12 month high of $142.83.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cirrus Logic ( NASDAQ:CRUS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $371.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.14 million. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 16.49%. On average, analysts expect that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CRUS shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Benchmark lowered shares of Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cirrus Logic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $110.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Scott Thomas sold 11,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.72, for a total transaction of $1,413,148.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,894,262. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Cirrus Logic news, SVP Justin E. Dougherty sold 4,000 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.85, for a total value of $431,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $629,628.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Scott Thomas sold 11,706 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.72, for a total transaction of $1,413,148.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,894,262. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,706 shares of company stock valued at $2,187,098 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Cirrus Logic Profile

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops low-power high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers audio products, including amplifiers; codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with integrated digital signal processing; standalone digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, and hearing augmentation for use in smartphones, tablets, laptops, AR/VR headsets, home theater systems, automotive entertainment systems, and professional audio systems.

