Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Takes $636,000 Position in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $636,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Carvana by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,290,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,642,000 after purchasing an additional 266,972 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Carvana by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,459,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,727,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112,463 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Carvana by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,483,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,560,000 after buying an additional 216,893 shares in the last quarter. Goodnow Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Carvana by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Goodnow Investment Group LLC now owns 1,464,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,532,000 after buying an additional 23,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steadview Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Carvana by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Steadview Capital Management LLC now owns 876,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,423,000 after buying an additional 118,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Carvana alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on CVNA. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Carvana from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Carvana from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Carvana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Carvana from $65.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Carvana from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.14.

Carvana Price Performance

CVNA traded up $6.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $133.12. 8,161,365 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,476,366. The company has a market cap of $26.97 billion, a PE ratio of 58.39 and a beta of 3.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.13. Carvana Co. has a one year low of $25.09 and a one year high of $147.25.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.35. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Carvana Co. will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Carvana

In other Carvana news, CEO Ernest C. Garcia III sold 18,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.24, for a total transaction of $2,103,944.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 896,449 shares in the company, valued at $104,203,231.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.25, for a total value of $496,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 192,552 shares in the company, valued at $19,110,786. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ernest C. Garcia III sold 18,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.24, for a total transaction of $2,103,944.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 896,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,203,231.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,541,446 shares of company stock worth $305,764,181 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 17.12% of the company’s stock.

About Carvana

(Free Report)

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.