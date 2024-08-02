Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Shares Purchased by Tidal Investments LLC

Tidal Investments LLC boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 42.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,764 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,682 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $5,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSI. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 2.5% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,228 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,910 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 6,771 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,404,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its stake in Motorola Solutions by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 4,754 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,488,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in Motorola Solutions by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 188 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of Motorola Solutions stock traded down $1.31 on Thursday, reaching $397.61. 193,747 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 649,214. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.32 billion, a PE ratio of 49.31, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.94. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $269.64 and a 1-year high of $403.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $382.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $354.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 398.16% and a net margin of 13.64%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 12.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MSI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $400.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $370.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Motorola Solutions from $362.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $374.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP James A. Niewiara sold 810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.09, for a total transaction of $290,052.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,650,156.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP James A. Niewiara sold 810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.09, for a total transaction of $290,052.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,650,156.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Katherine A. Maher sold 2,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.68, for a total transaction of $927,488.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,138 shares in the company, valued at $403,625.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,389 shares of company stock worth $3,446,461. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

