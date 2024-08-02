MP Materials (NYSE:MP) Sets New 52-Week Low at $11.37

MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $11.37 and last traded at $11.75, with a volume of 1025592 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.68.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on MP Materials in a report on Monday, July 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $16.50 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on MP Materials from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on MP Materials from $15.50 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of MP Materials in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on MP Materials from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.50.

MP Materials Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.33. The company has a current ratio of 10.29, a quick ratio of 9.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.99 and a beta of 2.22.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $48.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.00 million. MP Materials had a net margin of 1.62% and a negative return on equity of 0.61%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MP Materials Corp. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at MP Materials

In other news, CFO Ryan Corbett sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total value of $846,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 325,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,502,605.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Ryan Corbett sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total value of $846,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 325,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,502,605.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew A. Mcknight sold 317,750 shares of MP Materials stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.07, for a total value of $5,741,742.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 86,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,554,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in shares of MP Materials by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 180,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,581,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 85.0% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 84,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,675,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in MP Materials by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 35,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in MP Materials by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 41,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 52.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MP Materials Company Profile

MP Materials Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces rare earth materials. The company owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine and processing facility in North America. It holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

Recommended Stories

