National Bankshares Raises New Gold (TSE:NGD) Price Target to C$4.25

New Gold (TSE:NGD – Free Report) (ARCA:NGD) had its price objective raised by National Bankshares from C$4.00 to C$4.25 in a research note published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on New Gold from C$4.25 to C$4.50 in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America increased their price objective on New Gold from C$1.90 to C$2.30 in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Cibc World Mkts upgraded New Gold to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Scotiabank upgraded New Gold from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, CIBC upgraded New Gold from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$2.10 to C$3.00 in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, New Gold has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$3.61.

New Gold Stock Performance

TSE NGD traded down C$0.01 on Thursday, hitting C$3.17. 227,538 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,438,537. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$2.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.38. New Gold has a 12 month low of C$1.17 and a 12 month high of C$3.35. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.71, a PEG ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.32, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.51.

New Gold (TSE:NGD – Get Free Report) (ARCA:NGD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C$0.02. New Gold had a negative return on equity of 9.44% and a negative net margin of 9.81%. The business had revenue of C$258.98 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that New Gold will post 0.2190332 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About New Gold

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, develops and operates of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interest in the Rainy River mine located in Northwestern Ontario, Canada; and New Afton project situated in South-Central British Columbia.

