National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The oil and gas producer reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 16.42%. The firm had revenue of $417.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.62 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis.

National Fuel Gas Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NFG stock traded down $0.24 on Friday, hitting $58.95. The company had a trading volume of 253,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 549,144. National Fuel Gas has a twelve month low of $45.32 and a twelve month high of $59.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.97.

Get National Fuel Gas alerts:

National Fuel Gas Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This is an increase from National Fuel Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. National Fuel Gas’s payout ratio is presently 40.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of National Fuel Gas from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th.

Read Our Latest Report on National Fuel Gas

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, General Counsel Michael W. Reville sold 6,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.83, for a total value of $348,554.31. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 9,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,981.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

National Fuel Gas Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil. The Pipeline and Storage segment provides interstate natural gas transportation services through an integrated gas pipeline system in Pennsylvania and New York; and owns and operates underground natural gas storage fields.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for National Fuel Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Fuel Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.