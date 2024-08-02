Neo (NEO) Market Capitalization Hits $719.46 Million

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 2nd. Neo has a market capitalization of $719.46 million and approximately $36.66 million worth of Neo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Neo coin can now be purchased for $10.20 or 0.00016079 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Neo has traded 10.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Neo Profile

Neo (CRYPTO:NEO) is a coin. It launched on August 1st, 2017. Neo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,538,831 coins. Neo’s official website is neo.org. Neo’s official message board is medium.com/neo-smart-economy. Neo’s official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Neo is https://reddit.com/r/neo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Neo

According to CryptoCompare, “NEO distinguishes itself within the blockchain space through its dBFT 2.0 consensus mechanism, support for digital assets, digital identities, and smart contracts, along with a focus on creating a smart economy. The platform’s ability to process transactions quickly and securely, combined with features introduced in NEO 3.0, positions NEO as a comprehensive ecosystem for developing and deploying decentralized applications. It’s developed with the aim to include a broad community of developers by supporting multiple programming languages.”

