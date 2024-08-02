NeoGenomics’ (NEO) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $19.00 price objective on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research cut their price objective on NeoGenomics from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Cowen cut their price target on NeoGenomics from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of NeoGenomics in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Benchmark reissued a buy rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of NeoGenomics in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $19.89.

NeoGenomics Stock Performance

Shares of NeoGenomics stock opened at $17.50 on Tuesday. NeoGenomics has a 12-month low of $11.03 and a 12-month high of $21.22. The company has a quick ratio of 7.22, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.73.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The medical research company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $164.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.82 million. NeoGenomics had a negative net margin of 12.50% and a negative return on equity of 2.72%. NeoGenomics’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that NeoGenomics will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of NeoGenomics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in NeoGenomics by 107.2% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,331 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in NeoGenomics by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in NeoGenomics by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,434 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 1,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in NeoGenomics by 10.2% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 17,575 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 1,633 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

NeoGenomics Company Profile

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Clinical Services and Advanced Diagnostics segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, academic centers, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical companies, and clinical laboratories.

